You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
James Robert Stotz
0 comments

James Robert Stotz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

James Robert Stotz, 71, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1949 in Norwalk, Ohio.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Susan Stotz, step-son Chris Berry; daughters Lindsay Stotz and Heather Stotz; sister Sandra Johnson; and two grandchildren.

Jim was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

Funeral service was Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Stotz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News