James Rook Dismuke

James Rook “Jim” Dismuke, 90, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born April 17, 1932, in Miami, Florida to Robert and Doris (Rowell) Dismuke.

Mr. Dismuke was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy Gaither, whom he married March 19, 1954 in Jackson, TN; his beloved grandmother Annie Tom Rowell; granddaughters Sarah Lorene Dismuke and Sarah Nicole Whitener; and a sister Gail of Woodriver, IL.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Whitener Dismuke, whom he married June 28, 1997; son Steven (Sandra) Dismuke of Fredericktown; daughter Lisa (John) Gerig, Alexandria, VA; and bonus son, Gary “Cody” (Kathy) Whitener, Ste Genevieve; his beloved grandchildren Zachary (Samantha) Dismuke of Maple Park, IL; William (Rebecca) Gerig and Benjamin Gerig of Alexandria; Alexander (Brittany) Gerig of Kernersville, NC; Zackery Whitener of Biehle, MO and Rachel Whitener of West Point, TX; great-grandchildren Olivia and Riley Dismuke and Noah and Elsie Gerig; sisters Joyce Long and Sue Henson of Jackson, TN and special cousin Mary Ann Frank, Columbus, GA. He will also be missed by numerous extended family and friends.

Jim was raised in Jackson, TN, by his loving grandmother Annie Tom Rowell. Following high school, he entered Union University, Jackson, TN, where he received a Bachelor of Arts and Religion.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War and was sent to the European theater Headquarters, Paris France, as a supply clerk even though he had trained as a medic. Following discharge from the Army, Jim and his family moved to North Carolina so he could attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, where he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree. The Lord’s call was for Jim to serve in Education and Youth Ministry. Fulfilling that call, he served Broadmoor Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA; Third Baptist Church and Delmar Baptist Church in St. Louis, Mo.

In the seventies Jim earned a Master’s Degree in Urban Affairs from St. Louis University. Following a stint as Assistant City Manager in Berkley, MO. Jim moved to Flat River, MO and served six years as City Manager. He was instrumental in bringing Flat River Glass to the area and served as its first plant manager overseeing everything from construction to start-up and operations.

He then moved on to Fredericktown where he served seven years as City Administrator before going to Farmington, serving twelve years as its Asst. City Administrator and Economic Developer before retiring as City Administrator.

After leaving fulltime public service, he continued to work in a part time capacity for several years in St. Francois and Madison Counties in economic development, completing his career in Fredericktown as part time City Administrator. Jim also served as Project Manager for the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex, overseeing all phases of the project from planning to construction. Other projects Jim was proud to be a part of during his thirty-plus year career in this area were Centenne, the Veterans satellite outpatient clinic, Farmington’s current nutrition center, Park Hills Senior Apartments and Nutrition Center, Cap America, Data-Dash and the Farmington Industrial Park among so many others.

Jim Loved his Lord, family and work. He was a member of the Fredericktown Christian Church where he had recently been named an Elder. He spent his life in service to others, working to make life better for all he knew. Jim will always be remembered as a patient, loving husband, dad and grandpa and friend with a bright, welcoming smile and arms open wide for a warm hug.

Funeral services were Friday, December 30, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.