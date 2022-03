James W. Sutherlin died March 5, 2022.

He was preceded in death by siblings Ernest (Emma) Sutherlin and Charlene (the late James) Daniel.

Survivors include nieces Kelly (Don) Krieger and Diane Sitner and great nephews Josh and Andrew Sitner and Kolby Krieger. He was also a friend to many.

Graveside service was Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Salem Cemetery of Pettis County in Beaman, Mo.