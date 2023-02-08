James Winford Mills, 94, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born March 27, 1928, in Marquand, the son James Headly and Lula Irene (Schrum) Mills.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters Julius Edward Mills, Metta Emma Kate Matthews, Hubert MacDavid Mills, Ronnie Wilbur Mills, Melba Lou Sharrock, Helen Marie Griffon, Charles David Mills, and Donald Gene Mills; and a grandchild Kerry Michael Mills.

James is survived by his wife Nina Jean (Bridges) Mills whom he married July 3, 1955, in Marquand; son Michael James (Beth) Mills; daughter Kimberly Dian (Matthew) Renshaw; grandchildren Daniel James Renshaw, Sarah Elizabeth (Kyle) Polete, Lucas Allen (Nicole) Mills, Megan Hadley Mills and granddaughter-in-law Sarah Nicole Mills; great grandchildren Jayden Michael Mills, Hunter Ray Mills, Tanner Lee Mills, Elijah Michael Mills, Landon James Mills, and Cooper Dale Mills; and brothers and sisters Ray "Frog" Mills, Jesse Roy Lee Mills, Melvin Lester Mills, and Mavis Irene Revelle.

James was a member of Coldwater Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading his Bible and spending time with the grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, February 6, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Tim Bridges and Ray "Frog" Mills officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.