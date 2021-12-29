Jana Sue (Griffon) Francis, 62, died Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born December 25, 1958 in Cape Girardeau, the daughter of Gene and Irby Griffon.

Jana was preceded in death by her parents.

Jana is survived by her husband Leo Francis, whom she married December 16, 1978 in Fredericktown; son Daniel Gene (Chelsea Dunlap) Francis; daughter Carli (Brett) Anderson; and grandchildren Tucker Anderson and Lane Dunlap.

Jana was a member of Fredericktown Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sewing, spending time with friends and family, reading, going to races, doing puzzles with Tucker and her dog "Dolly."

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday December 29, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

