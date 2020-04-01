Janet Fay Whitener, 72, died Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 20, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Beulah Hall.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents.
Janet is survived by her husband John whom she married on January 15, 1966 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church; sons David (Amy) Whitener, Jeffrey Whitener, and Darren (Jessica) Whitener; brothers Ray (Margaret) Hall and Billy Henson; sisters Judy (John) Heltsley and Jo Henson; grandchildren Chelsi Francis, Andrew Whitener, Zachary Whitener, Timothy Whitener, Caden Johnson, Kasen Whitener, and Kolyer Whitener and great-grandchildren Noah Francis, Laynee Francis, Riley Whitener, Dean Whitener, and Piper Whitener.
Janet was an avid quilt maker, who enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and playing card games. She taught Sunday School for about 40 years.
Funeral services were Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Berry officiating. Interment was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
