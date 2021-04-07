 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Faye Dowd
0 comments

Janet Faye Dowd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Janet Faye Dowd, 68, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born May 7, 1952 in Fredericktown, daughter of Forrest Vester Dowd and Lola Ellen (Shrum) Dowd.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Hazel Hoffman, Odessa Call, Linda Chronister, and Lois Dowd; and brothers Lindell Dowd (and his wife Betty), Dallas Dowd, and Lloyd Dowd.

Janet is survived by sister Emma Laverne Thorsrud; sister-in-law, Betty (Dallas’s wife) Dowd; brothers Darrell (and his wife Mary) Dowd and Larry (and his wife Nancy) Dowd; and a host of nieces and nephews. Janet is also survived by hundreds of people that loved and cared for her over her lifetime, through the hospital, nursing facilities, and covenant care, where she spent much of her later years.

Janet was saved at a young age, and a faithful, lifetime member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Fredericktown, where she was their song leader in her younger years. Janet loved her Savior, Jesus. She loved to sing hymns and loved to go to church. 

Janet lived her entire life in the same home she was born in, and was a lifetime member of the Fredericktown community that she grew up in, where she worked at the shoe factory until it closed. After that Janet did some substitute teaching until her health prevented her from working.

Janet loved stitching, and donated most of what she stitched in honor of her mother, Lola Dowd, to the quilters at Rhodes Chapel Church. Janet served her Lord through her stitching, singing, and being a blessing to all that knew her.

Every person that knew Janet loved her, and was loved by her. When God calls our loved ones home, their purpose in life is complete. Janet is at rest from her labour in this life, but the Bible promises us that her works do follow her. Revelation 14:13 says, “And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.”

Thank you to all the family and friends who were a part of Janet’s life. You brought her joy with your calls, visits, and words of encouragement. We learn to see and love ourselves completely through the eyes of our friends and family, and Janet was truly loved completely by all that knew her.

Funeral services for Janet were Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Internment with a short graveside service was at Rhodes Chapel Cemetery, Madison County. Pallbearers were JD Call, Keith Matheny, Ed Wallace, Mark Dowd, Delwin Dowd, and Rick Dowd.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News