Janet Faye Dowd, 68, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born May 7, 1952 in Fredericktown, daughter of Forrest Vester Dowd and Lola Ellen (Shrum) Dowd.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Hazel Hoffman, Odessa Call, Linda Chronister, and Lois Dowd; and brothers Lindell Dowd (and his wife Betty), Dallas Dowd, and Lloyd Dowd.

Janet is survived by sister Emma Laverne Thorsrud; sister-in-law, Betty (Dallas’s wife) Dowd; brothers Darrell (and his wife Mary) Dowd and Larry (and his wife Nancy) Dowd; and a host of nieces and nephews. Janet is also survived by hundreds of people that loved and cared for her over her lifetime, through the hospital, nursing facilities, and covenant care, where she spent much of her later years.

Janet was saved at a young age, and a faithful, lifetime member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Fredericktown, where she was their song leader in her younger years. Janet loved her Savior, Jesus. She loved to sing hymns and loved to go to church.

Janet lived her entire life in the same home she was born in, and was a lifetime member of the Fredericktown community that she grew up in, where she worked at the shoe factory until it closed. After that Janet did some substitute teaching until her health prevented her from working.