Janet Faye Moore, 65, of Fredericktown, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born April 17, 1956 in Ironton, Missouri, a daughter of Orville Lloyd and Grace Ellen (Jones) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers David and Darrell Young.

Those surviving include siblings Gwen Allen and husband Rodney of Fredericktown, Cathy Williams of Farmington, Neal Young and wife Meridee of Warrensburg, Missouri and Roma Nichols of Arcadia Valley.

Janet had worked as a home health care giver. She enjoyed painting, knitting and reading.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

