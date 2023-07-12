Janet L. (Yancey) McMillin, 76, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was born August 8, 1946, the daughter of Edward and Reeva (Beabout) Yancey.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Walter Yancey.

Janet is survived by her husband Robert McMillin, whom she married August 17, 1992; son Bill (Kelly) Hay; daughters Jolleen (Bruce) Comnick and Amy Quinton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Janet was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds, nature, and sitting on her willy, nilly, silly, front porch that makes her smile.

Funeral services were Monday, July 10, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.