Obits

Janet Lee (Myers) Reed, 68, died August 31, 2019. She was born October 7, 1950 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Lee A. and Norma J. Myers.

Janet was preceded in death by her father Lee A. Myers; her mother Norma J. Myers-Hudson; brothers Kenneth R. Myers and Floyd E. Myers; and granddaughter Riley E. Mills.

Janet is survived by sons Joseph L. (Sheri) Chitwood Jr., Jerry L. Chitwood, and John W. L. (Tammy) Chitwood; daughter Jarron L. (Jason) Pickert; brothers Bob (Kathy) Myers and Ed (Tammy) Myers; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Janet was of the Baptist Faith, and enjoyed crocheting, and doing word searches.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday September 6, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Follis & Sons. Interment will be held in the Christian Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

