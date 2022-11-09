 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet Lee Starkey

Janet Lee Starkey, 80, of Ransom, Kansas, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born February 18, 1942, in Flint, Michigan, to Robert and Alice Beard.

Janet married Luke Starkey October 28, 1961. He preceded her in death.

Also preceding Mrs. Starkey in death were her parents; brother Robert Beard; sisters Mildred Kovalchick, Verda Peppler, Beatrice Kovalchick, Mary Ackley, Gladys Dodd, and Margie Beard; and grandchildren Paul David Phillips and Scotty Ray Stallings.

Survivors include son Robert (Alice) Starkey and daughters Judy (Patrick) McCarty, Rebecca (Angel) Sifuentes, and Lynda Smith; grandchildren Evonne Campbell, Sarah (Mike) Groves, Robert McCarty, Christina Biester, Ashley (Glen) Kiley, Sandra Cox, Dusty (Stephanie) Cox, Krista (Timmy) Morris, Stephanie Smith, and Jaclyn Harris; as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Visitation for Mrs. Starkey will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home. Burial services will be at 1 p.m., at Pine Union Cemetery with her son Robert Starkey officiating.

