Janet Marie Shryock, 81, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Farmington. She was born March 24, 1941, in Fredericktown to Troy E. Cooper and Mable (Huffman) Cooper.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shryock was preceded in death in 2018 by her loving husband of 58 years, Leland Eugene Shryock; and brother Don Cooper.

Survivors include daughters Tamara (Carl) Krueger and Kimberly (Dennis) Ward; grandchildren Elizabeth (Richard) Grill, Kyla Ward, Gavin (Johnna) Krueger and Tanner (Jennifer) Ward; great grandchildren, Westin Grill, Austin Reece, Mayle Reece, Lincoln Krueger and Liam Krueger; spoiled feline companion"Tadpole;" siblings Virginia Scarpino, Ron Cooper, Sue Ann Brewen, Sandy Cooper, Gary Cooper and Scott Cooper. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Janet was a graduate of Fredericktown High School. On August 13, 1960, she married the love of her life, Leland Shryock. They began their married life living in St. Louis where they started their family. In years to come she and Leland moved their family back to Fredericktown where they co-owned several businesses, Lee's Furniture and Appliance, the Dairy Bar, the Snak Shak in Marble Hill and the Madison Steak House.

For the many years that Janet was involved in the family businesses she never wavered in balancing her role as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and watching westerns. Friends and family would all agree that when there was a get together planned, they could depend on Janet and Leland to do what they enjoyed, and that was to prepare and bring the food.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.