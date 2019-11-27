{{featured_button_text}}

Janett Louise (Parson) Jackson, 64, died, Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home in Marquand. She was born December 26, 1954 in Coldwater, Missouri, a daughter of Oscar and Lois Nadean (Kemp) Parson.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Janet is survived by her significant other Steve Malon of Marquand; sisters and brothers-in-law Jo and Walter Langhoff of Marquand and Lois and Bud Starkey of Fredericktown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Janet had worked at Gillster-Mary Lee in Perryville. She enjoyed sewing, taking day trips, working around the house and her beloved dogs "Ricky" and "Eddie."  Janet was a member of the Oak Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

A private interment will be at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Janett Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments