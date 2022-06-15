Janis Marie Zumwalt, 65, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born November 28, 1956, in St. Louis, to Leo Herman Sr. and Mary Edna (Tate) Bone.

In addition to her parents, Janis was preceded in death by son Davey James Zumwalt and stepmother Ann Bone.

She is survived by daughter Denise (Dwayne) Ward of Fredericktown; son David L. Holloway Jr. of Fredericktown; significant other Dave Reeves of Fredericktown; brothers Lee Bone Jr. of Festus, Missouri, Kenny (Wendy) Brown of Phoenix, Arizona and Don M. Bone of St. Peters, Missouri; sisters Cathy (Keith) Bolduc of House Springs, Missouri and Dawn M. Bone of McComb, Illinois; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.

Janis was a CNA for the Favorite Nurses Agency in St. Louis. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping and playing games on her phone, but most of all she loved the time she spent with her family.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A private interment will be at a later date.