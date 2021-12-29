 Skip to main content
Jason David Goggin

Jason David Goggin, 49, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born July 9, 1972 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Frederic Horn and Deborah Goggin.

Jason was preceded in death by his nephew Jantzen Long; grandparents Goldie and James Goggin; father Frederic Horn; grandparents Frederic and Frances Horn; and special aunt and uncle Mildred and Stanley “Dude” Giles.

Jason is survived by his mother Debby (Les Miller) Goggin; sister Shelley (Nate Waibl) Long; and niece and nephew Haley Jackson and Cooper Long.

Jason was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed his 4-wheeler, the outdoors, camping, bonfires, music, gaming, and wrestling.

Funeral services were Monday, December 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

