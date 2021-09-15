 Skip to main content
Jason David Parker Hill

Jason David Parker Hill, 37, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in West Plains, Missouri. He was born August 11, 1984 in Farmington, the son of Colin Hill and Sandra Harding.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lavedna Parker and Clovis (Jay) Parker and Lorraine Hill and John Hill.

Jason is survived by his parents Colin Hill and Sandy Harding, both of West Plains and his brother Nathan Hill of West Plains.

Jason enjoyed fishing, camping, all sports and was on the first year soccer team the Optimist Club started.

A memorial service was held Friday, September 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

