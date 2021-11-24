Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the son of the Jarold and Deloris Jett.

Jay was preceded in death by his father Jarold Jett, step-father Robert Wacker, sister Paula Whitworth, brother-in-law Harry Whitworth and brother Jeff Jett.

He is survived by his mother Delores Wacker.

Jay moved to Fredericktown with his family in 1963 when his father was transferred to Brown Shoe Co. He worked in Saudi Arabia for awhile and visited many foreign countries. Jay was always ready with a story.

A graveside service was held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery.

