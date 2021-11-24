 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay Scott Jett

  • 0
Obits

Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the son of the Jarold and Deloris Jett.

Jay was preceded in death by his father Jarold Jett, step-father Robert Wacker, sister Paula Whitworth, brother-in-law Harry Whitworth and brother Jeff Jett.

He is survived by his mother Delores Wacker.

Jay moved to Fredericktown with his family in 1963 when his father was transferred to Brown Shoe Co. He worked in Saudi Arabia for awhile and visited many foreign countries. Jay was always ready with a story.

A graveside service was held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News