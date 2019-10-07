{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Barnes, 83, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born July 11, 1936 in Fredericktown, a daughter of William Alfred and Bertha Elizabeth (Baldridge) Kinney.

On December 18, 1955 in Fredericktown jean married Leslie Earl "Danny" Barnes who preceded her in death July 11, 2008. Also preceding Mrs. Barnes were her parents; son Steve Barnes; one brother and two sisters.

She is survived by children Tim Barnes and wife Kim of Joplin, Missouri and Debbie Wagganer of Fredericktown; brothers Jim Stumbaugh and wife Paulette of Fredericktown and Dave Kinney and wife Barb of Denver, Colorado; sisters Betty Cluck of Fredericktown and Sherry Exum of Aurora, Colorado; five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jean was a homemaker and enjoyed her family and quilting, working puzzles, poetry and loved going to church where she was a member at Calvary Church in Fredericktown, but her greatest joy was her grandkids.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Events

Tags

Load comments