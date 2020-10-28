 Skip to main content
Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer
Obits

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer, 64, died Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1956 in Truman, Arkansas, the daughter of O.C. and Bertha McMasters.

Jeanna was preceded in death by her father O.C. McMasters.

Jeanna is survived by her husband Randall Tiefenauer whom she married August 21, 1992 at Fredericktown; her mother Bertha (Leonard Knight) McMasters; sons Justin (Liz) Walls, Todd Tiefenauer, and Cory (Andrea) Tiefenauer; daughters Jennifer (Shay) Tourville and Christina Hafner; brother Terry McMasters; sister Doris Huffman; and five grandchildren.

Jeanna enjoyed quilting, camping, fishing, and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Friday, October 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

