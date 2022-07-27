Jeffrey James Curtis, 37, died Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Warrenton, Mo. He was born June 1, 1985 in Mason, Utah.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Kimberly Reagan, father Rick Curtis, grandmother Dorothy Franks, grandfather Butch Curtis, and Papa Jr. Franks

Jeff is survived by his wife Brittnay Curtis; children Lee James Curtis, Michael Jeffrey Curtis and Brandi Jo Curtis; and brother Kyle Curtis.

Jeff enjoyed singing, the St. Louis Cardinals, and bull riding. He was a member of the PBR (professional bull riders).

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., July 30, also at Follis & Sons Chapel.