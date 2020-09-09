 Skip to main content
Jennie Lou Whitmer
Jennie Lou Whitmer

Jennie Lou Whitmer, 77, died Sunday, August 27, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born December 9, 1942 in Ironton, Missouri, the daughter of Samuel and Nell (Muse) Ream.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Sam Ream.

Jennie is survived by her children Freddy (Cindy) Whitmer and Debbie Brunk; and grandchildren Joey Brunk and Sarah Watson.

Jennie was an accomplished writer with publications in Guideposts as well as a weekly column in the Democrat News.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

