Jerry D. Gregory, 80

In his younger years Jerry worked with his brother Elgin at West’s Circle B Market Grocery in Fredericktown as a meat cutter. Many will remember Jerry’s humor and kidding around with the customers from behind the meat counter. Jerry also played fast-pitch softball on a league in Fredericktown where he was the pitcher. In more recent years until his health declined, he loved playing the guitar and singing. Most importantly though, Jerry was a member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church at Zion, Mo. where he taught Sunday school for many years. He’d tell you about Christ and His love for us and tell you about eternal life and that you’d better be ready. He knew the Bible and scripture well.