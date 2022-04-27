Jerry D. Gregory, 80, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Stockhoff Nursing Home Fredericktown. He was born November 23, 1941, the son of Walter E. and Eugie A. (Whitener) Gregory.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Bernard) Gregory whom he married November 19, 1960 in St. Louis; daughter Jennifer “Lynn” (Gregory) Pierce; brother H. Elgin Gregory; and his parents.
Jerry is survived by his children, Martha (Phil) Senter of Fredericktown; Mark (Lori) Gregory of St. Louis; and Angie (Dan) Hurt of Park Hills; sister Retta White of Fredericktown; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one nephew; and one great nephew.
In his younger years Jerry worked with his brother Elgin at West’s Circle B Market Grocery in Fredericktown as a meat cutter. Many will remember Jerry’s humor and kidding around with the customers from behind the meat counter. Jerry also played fast-pitch softball on a league in Fredericktown where he was the pitcher. In more recent years until his health declined, he loved playing the guitar and singing. Most importantly though, Jerry was a member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church at Zion, Mo. where he taught Sunday school for many years. He’d tell you about Christ and His love for us and tell you about eternal life and that you’d better be ready. He knew the Bible and scripture well.
Jerry loved his kids and grandkids, family gatherings, and spending time with everyone.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Twelve Mile Baptist Church.