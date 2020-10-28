Jerry Earl Umfleet, 86, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Farmington. He was born March 15, 1934 in Fredericktown, the son of Charles and Myrtle (Tripp) Umfleet.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Regina Umfleet, Claude Tim Umfleet, Nellie Hinkle, Norman Harry Umfleet, Florence Halbrook, Charles Jr. Umfleet, Roy Jack Umfleet and Wilma Ammon.

He is survived by his wife Ethel (Young) Umfleet whom he married April 16, 1954 in Fredericktown; their children Dennis (Carol) Umfleet and Beverly Miller; grandchildren Jonathan, Clayton and Jerry Miller; great grandsons Shane Miller and Brandin Smith.

Jerry was a member of Calvary Church and worked at Sullivan, Missouri Police Department from 1966 to 1975. He then worked at Fredericktown Police Department becoming Chief of Police from 1975 to 1989.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

