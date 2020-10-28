 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Earl Umfleet
0 comments

Jerry Earl Umfleet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Jerry Earl Umfleet, 86, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Farmington. He was born March 15, 1934 in Fredericktown, the son of Charles and Myrtle (Tripp) Umfleet.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Regina Umfleet, Claude Tim Umfleet, Nellie Hinkle, Norman Harry Umfleet, Florence Halbrook, Charles Jr. Umfleet, Roy Jack Umfleet and Wilma Ammon.

He is survived by his wife Ethel (Young) Umfleet whom he married April 16, 1954 in Fredericktown; their children Dennis (Carol) Umfleet and Beverly Miller; grandchildren Jonathan, Clayton and Jerry Miller; great grandsons Shane Miller and Brandin Smith.

Jerry was a member of Calvary Church and worked at Sullivan, Missouri Police Department from 1966 to 1975. He then worked at Fredericktown Police Department becoming Chief of Police from 1975 to 1989.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News