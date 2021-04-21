Jerry Edward Boisseau, 80, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born January 9, 1941 in East. St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Benjamin and Alice (Mentor) Boisseau, Jr. and passed away on at the age of 80 years.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Judith (Cooper) Boisseau whom he married July 14, 1962 in E. St. Louis; their daughter Susan Tomlinson of Fredericktown; grandchildren Anthony (Danielle) Tomlinson and Niki (Kyle) Rogers of Fredericktown; and great grandchildren Kezaray Rogers, Maggie Gallagher and Samuel Tomlinson, all of Fredericktown.

