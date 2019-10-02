{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Jerry Huffman, 35, died Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born November 23, 1983 at Farmington, the son of Bob Huffman and Sharon Pogue.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents Lola (Hill) Ferguson, Esther Francis-Ferguson, William Eugene Ferguson, and Jerry Huffman; great-grandparents Clarence Huffman and Bessie Underwood; and Uncle Steve Huffman.

Jerry is survived by his fiancé Sarah Watson; his father Bob (Pam) Huffman; mother Sharon (Joe) Pogue; brothers Luke (Taylor) Pogue and Levi (Jessica) Pogue; sister Katie (Tony) Shoemaker; and grandmother Shirley Huffman.

Jerry was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown, and he enjoyed drums, big trucks, tour buses, music, and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Walker Memorial Cemetery .

