Jerry L. Powell, 84, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Morse Mill, Missouri. He was born July 2, 1937 in Ironton, Missouri to William and Marjorie (nee Parker) Powell.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William “Billy” Powell, Ray Powell, and Eddie Powell.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jo Ann (Hampton) Powell; daughter JoLynn (Ken) Theiling; granddaughter Katelynn Ann Theiling; brothers Gary Powell and Myron Powell; many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Jerry was a master of all trades. His jokes made everyone laugh. His stories of motorcycle trips, boat races, and fixer uppers were always entertaining. If anything was broken or had missing pieces, he knew how to fix it or make it work. As much as he loved his animals, he loved his family more. His little girl was his world but his granddaughter was his universe. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Memorial donations can be made to Back Stoppers of Jefferson County 10411 Clayton Rd #203, St. Louis, MO 63131 and Open Door Animal Sanctuary 6065 Duda Rd., House Springs, MO 63051.
Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
