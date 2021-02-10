Jerry Lynn Francis, 77, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Delmar Gardens Care Center in O’Fallon, Missouri. He was born November 7, 1943 in St. Louis, a son of Cecil Roosevelt and Fern Armentha (Link) Francis.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Francis was preceded in death by sisters Shirley Pribble, Nova June Henderson, Patricia JoAnn Mell; and brother Cecil Francis.

Mr. Francis' survivors include daughter and son-in-law Kim and Mike Garbs of Dardene Paririe, Missouri; daughter Chris Phillips of St. Louis; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Wendy Francis of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren Lindsey Meske, Lacey Brooks, Alec Garbs, Mason Garbs, Lexy Francis and Abigail Francis; great-grandchildren Hayley, Raylyn, Brianna, Madelyn and Sloane; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry was a United States Army Veteran. He was a truck driver for Yellow Freight and a Taxidermist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Mr. Fracis' family is planning a post–COVID celebration of life service for later this year. Please send your contact information to JerryFrancisMemorial@Outlook.com and you will receive an invitation.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.