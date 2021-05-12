 Skip to main content
Jerry Lynn Francis
Jerry Lynn Francis

Jerry Lynn Francis, 77, of Fredericktown, died February 1, 2021.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown. A celebration of life will be held at noon also on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Calvary Church with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

