 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Todd Darden

  • 0
Obits

Jerry Todd Darden, 53 of Piedmont, Missouri died Tuesday, July 27, 2022, in Wayne County, Missouri. He was born February 9, 1969, in St. Louis, to Elvin Ray and Ocleta Ann (Johnson) Darden.

Mr. Darden is survived by his wife, Tracy Bellew of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; his parents of Fredericktown; one sister and brother-in-law Sheri and Timothy Whitener of Farmington; nieces Cassidy Cartee and husband Caleb also of Farmington and Caitlin Burch and husband Jake of Springfield, Missouri.

Jerry was self-employed. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News