Jerry Todd Darden, 53 of Piedmont, Missouri died Tuesday, July 27, 2022, in Wayne County, Missouri. He was born February 9, 1969, in St. Louis, to Elvin Ray and Ocleta Ann (Johnson) Darden.

Mr. Darden is survived by his wife, Tracy Bellew of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; his parents of Fredericktown; one sister and brother-in-law Sheri and Timothy Whitener of Farmington; nieces Cassidy Cartee and husband Caleb also of Farmington and Caitlin Burch and husband Jake of Springfield, Missouri.