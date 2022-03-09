Jesse L. “Jay” Cook, 84, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born December 21, 1937 in Lubbock, Texas, the son of Elmer Louie and Agness Lucille (Clubb) Cook.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Gary Wayne Cook; grandson Shannon Cook; and siblings Allen Cook, Aleen Goad, Earl Cook, Jack Cook, June Morris and Leah Wood.

Jay is survived by his wife Martha (Hudson) Cook whom he married August 16, 1986 at Slidell, Louisiana; children Jerry Cook, Tammy (Rennard) Roark, Mark Smith, Sheila K. Cook-Hunt, Michael (Regene) Tullos, and Linda (Andy) Andrews; brother Roger (Frances) Cook; sisters Kathy Roach and Geraldine Fingers; grandchildren Crystal Smith, Renee (Jason) Gordon, Rennard (Malinda) Roark, Jennifer Coletta, Scott Andrews, Alyssa Wright, and Dustin Smith (Elizabeth); great grandchildren Jayce and Sylvester Gordon, Audrey, Allyson, Weston and Wyatt Roark, Justin Stevens, Brayden, Jayden and Nathan Smith, Robert and Abigail Wright; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jay attended Calvary Church. He was a Korean War Veteran. Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He drove several million miles and was a 50-year member of the Zalma Masonic Lodge

Funeral services were Friday, March 4, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Silva, Missouri.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.