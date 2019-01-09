Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits
Jessie Eilene Roberts, 56 of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Southeast Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born July 14, 1962 in Heidelberg, Germany a daughter of Jesse Lee and Eilene Sadie (Harm) Roberts. Her parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by children Bridgett Barker and Ashel (Jillian) Roberts, both of Fredericktown; sister Cheree Hunt of Tanneyville, Missouri; and grandchildren Gracie and Jedediah Roberts.

Jessie worked in the packing department at Trim Foot Manufacturing Company in Farmington. She loved being outdoors hunting and fishing and was interested in artifacts.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Celebrate
the life of: Jessie Eilene Roberts
