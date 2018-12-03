Try 1 month for 99¢

Jewell “Ted” Williams, 99, died November 24, 2018 at Jackson, Missouri. He was born October 24, 1919 at Mayfield, Missouri, the son of Bennett and Amelia Catherine (Green) Williams.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Vicky L. Moore; his wife Juanita (Gregory) Williams who died on January 25, 2015; and brother Cecil B. “C.B.” Williams.

Ted is survived by his son Rick (Kim) Williams of Jackson, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ted was a coin collector and wood worker. He was a member of Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

Masonic Services were Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

