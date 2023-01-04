Jimmy Dean Burcham Sr., aka "Shameless" and "Knuckles," 61, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home in Park Hills, Missouri. He was born June 24, 1961, in St. Louis, to William Ray and Miriam Daisy Burcham. They both preceded him in death.

On May 18, 1996, he married Vickie Thurman. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his children Taylor Burcham-Heath (Elias) of Puxico, Missouri, Jimmy Burcham Jr. of Festus, Missouri, Nathan Howard of Park Hills, Missouri, Sandi (T.J.) Reed of Fredericktown, Larry Thurman of Fredericktown, Oscar (Helena) McMeans of Irondale, Missouri and Debbie (Brad) Smith of Jackson, Missouri; sisters Donna (Joe) Lindsey of Fredericktown, Louise (Bill) Terry of Mitchel, Illinois, Susie Bequette of East Carondelet, Illinois; brother David Beuhlmeir of Texas; twenty-one grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Jimmy was a United States Army Veteran. He was a truck driver for American Central Transport Trucking Company and enjoyed being in his shop working on small engines. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed having his grandchildren around him.

Visitation was Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at a later date.