Jimmy Hicks, 82, died Friday, August 20, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born August 24, 1938 in Winona, Missouri the son of Oscar and Dorothy (Elliot) Hicks and passed away on August 20, 2021 at Fredericktown at the age of 82 years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Buddy Hicks and Jerry Hicks.

Jim is survived by sons Douglas Hicks and Rachael and Jimmy Hicks Jr., both of Fredericktown; sister Mary Brown of Fredericktown; and five grandchildren.

Jim enjoyed Bluegrass festivals, fishing and NASCAR racing.

Funeral service was Monday, August 23, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Troy Coke officiating.

