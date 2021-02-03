Jo Ann Hutcheson, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Jo Ann was born on September 21, 1951 in Oakland, CA to Harold B. Campbell, Jr. and Nina Mae (Robinson) Campbell.

She married Rick Hutcheson on May 21, 1971 in Fredericktown. They raised one daughter.

Mrs. Hutcheson was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Rick; daughter Jill Stevens (Randy); brothers Steven B. Campbell (Jean) and Michael T. Campbell (Kathy); half sisters Angie Campbell and Melissa Campbell-Schellhase; step-mother Linda Campbell; uncle Bill Campbell; aunts Jean Fadler, Jean Dugan, and Shirley Watkins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jo Ann was a valued employee of Larry Hillis Chrysler, Dodge for more than 18 years. She had a passion for reading and traveling with her girlfriends, Pat, Joie and Barb. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Poplar Bluff and a steadfast sister of the Beta Sigma Phi’s Beta Tau Master Chapter.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date along with a Beta Sigma Phi memoriam. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation or the American Cancer Society in Jo Ann’s name.

Arrangements provided by Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

