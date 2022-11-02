Joan “Ann” (West) Faircloth Hendrix, 89, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Farmington. She was born March 19, 1933 in Annapolis, Missouri, the daughter of Cleophes and Clara (Lewis) West.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; siblings baby girl West, Stanley Haskel West Sr., Stanford Clea West, Juanita Elitta West, Wanda Lee West Silvey and James Edwin West Sr.

Ann married Cecil Faircloth October 3, 1958. He died July 31, 1986. Ann is survived by their children Brent (Jeanette) Faircloth and LeeAnn (Roger) Stout. Ann later married Leroy Hendrix April 3. 1993 and he died March 14, 2009.

Other survivors include grandchildren Sarah (Jeremy) Hilburn, Jamie Miller (fiancée Joshua Sand), Kristen (Andrew) Stout Hart, Ryan (Jamie) McClellan; great grandchildren Johnny, Luke and Claire McClellan; and special dog “Libby."

Ann worked with her husband Cecil at Miners Lumber. She also worked at Madison Memorial Hospital. She retired from the Division of Family Services.

She enjoyed fishing, reading and camping. She enjoyed many trout fishing and camping trips with Cecil. Ann loved all her travels with Leroy including the many weeks they spent camping at Bennett Springs.

Family was everything to her. She loved spending time with her loved ones.

Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fredericktown and later moved her membership to First Baptist Church of Farmington when she moved.

The family would like to thank Presbyterian Manor for the love and care it has shown for Ann the past eight years. They would also like to thank Heart and Soul Hospice for its kindness and support during Ann’s last days.

Funeral service was October 31, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Chaplin Bob Webb officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials are recommended to Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St. Farmington, Mo. 63640 or Heart and Soul Hospice 412 Cayce St. Farmington, Mo. 63640.