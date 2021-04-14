 Skip to main content
Joan Helena Thompson
Joan Helena Thompson, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Community Manor Care Center in Farmington. She was born January 12, 1949 in St. Louis, to Eli Thornman and Hazel (McNail) Jowett.

Joan married Carl Wayne "Butch" Thompson July 25, 1964 in St. Louis. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include daughter Christine (James) Voiles of Park Hills, Missouri; son Matthew Thompson of St. Louis; brother Robert “Bob” Jowett of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Kaitlyn Thompson, Dylan Thompson and Lanie Thompson.

Besides her parents Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by son Butch Thompson; and siblings Michael Jowett, Thornman Jowett, Danny Jowett, Bernie Jowett, Judy Walker and Debbie Jowett.

Joan had worked in the housekeeping/laundry department at Electrician Brothers Nursing Home in St. Louis. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, music and being outdoors. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with a memorial service at noon, also on Saturday.

wilson-funeral-home.com

