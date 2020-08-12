Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew, 80, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was born January 3, 1940 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Raymond and Helen (Rolens) Huffman.
She married Arley Bellew November 7, 1959 in Fredericktown. He survives in Fredericktown.
Other survivors include daughters Gaye Ann Potter and Donna Rae Moser and husband Ed, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Jacob Bellew and wife Alexandrea Fredericktown and Kristin Besher and husband Randy of Marquand; great grandchildren Arley and Caroline Bellew and numerous other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents Mrs. Bellew was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Ann Huffman.
Jo loved the Lord and her family. She was a homemaker and part-time beautician. She enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish, sewing, reading and playing board and card games. Her dad was in the Air Force, so they had lived in many places, with Puerto Rico being her favorite. She loved having banana trees in their yard.
A private graveside service was held Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Mine La Motte Cemetery near Fredericktown.
