Joan Paullus, 90, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Woodland Hills Nursing Center, Marble Hill, Missouri.
Visitation was Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Ruegg Funeral Home, Greenville Chapel. Funeral service was Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Coldwater Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Coldwater Methodist Cemetery.
