JoAnn Welch, 66, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Fredericktown. She was born January 9, 1953 in Bonne Terre, the daughter of John P. and Lola (Kelley) Welch.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffery Conklin and brother Carl Welch.

She is survived by son William Conklin; brother Doug Welch; grandchildren Kristen Myers, Michael Conklin and Lea Ann Conklin; and great grandchildren Raylynn Sweazey, Lila Myers and Ozzlynn Myers.

Joann was of the Christian Faith.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
1:30PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
