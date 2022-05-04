Jobyna Lea Cleary, 86, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born September 12, 1935, in Seattle, Washington to Walter Bentley and Jeannette Elizabeth (Morrow) Moore.

She married Edward Gilbert Cleary June 27, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2004.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cleary was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Moore.

She is survived by children Bridget Heeringa and husband Stephen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Merry O’Cleary of Issaquah, Washington, Cynthia Fitchlee of Fredericktown and Brian Cleary of Longboat Key, Florida; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren with two on the way; and two step grandchildren.

After Mr. Cleary retired from the Air Force, the couple had a cattle ranch. She later owned the Laughin Place Cartoon Postcard Co. for more than twenty years. In later years she also enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital.

A graveside service was held Monday, May 1, 2022, at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.