Joe Emmett, 69, died Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born January 2, 1953, the son of Lloyd Emmett and Dorothy Emmett.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and son Joseph Emmett.

Joe is survived by son Brandon Emmett; sisters Judith Dodnhoff and Jennifer Masters; six grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Joe was of the Christian Faith, and he enjoyed fishing.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 24, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery.