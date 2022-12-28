 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Harold Layton

  • 0

Joe Harold Layton, 71, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, in Taney County, Missouri, the son of Vernon and Wanda (Dicken) Layton.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Dixie (Matthews) Rehkop.

Joe is survived by his wife Gloria, whom he married December 12, 1981, in Taney County; brother Thomas Layton; and sisters Bonita Linthacum and Laura Cobb.

Joe was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and he was loved by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews very much.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News