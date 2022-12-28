Joe Harold Layton, 71, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, in Taney County, Missouri, the son of Vernon and Wanda (Dicken) Layton.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Dixie (Matthews) Rehkop.

Joe is survived by his wife Gloria, whom he married December 12, 1981, in Taney County; brother Thomas Layton; and sisters Bonita Linthacum and Laura Cobb.

Joe was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and he was loved by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews very much.