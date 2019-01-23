Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Joe Siah Helm, 63, of Fredericktown, died January 20, 2019. He was born December 14, 1953 at Fredericktown the son of Iva and David Grindstaff.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by sons Joseph Helm of Fredericktown and Brian Helm of Fredericktown; daughter Sarah (Helm) Adams of Fredericktown; siblings Bill Grindstaff of Kansas, Ronald Grindstaff of Marquand, Joann Lewis of Georgia and Linda Wojtzuck of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Taylor, Collin, Dalton, and Tyler Helm, Layne Adams and Ava Knight.

Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

