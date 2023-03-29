Joe Van Smith, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born November 1, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, to Wilbur Harold and Mary Alva (Hayden) Smith.

Mr. Smith married Sharon Dianne Walker February 7, 1975, in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Pam Smith of Fredericktown; daughters and sons-in-law Heather and Andrew Cheaney of Fredericktown and Lee Ann and Dirk Scott of Groveland, Florida; sister and brother-in-law Lou Ann and Don Fahrni of Russellville, Missouri; grandchildren Kristen (Eric) Lamoreaux, Laurel (Kyle) Krueger, Austin (Tiara) Smith, Carter and Layton Cheaney, Alex (Jake) Swain and Baylee Kennon; great grandchildren Cadence, Lydia, Madi, Gavin, Joe and Maisy Rose, Walker Henry, Charlie, Hallie, Finlee and baby Krueger; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by brothers Ross Shingler and Lynn Ray Smith.

Joe was a United States Marine veteran. He worked as a Groundman for Black River Electric Co-op in Fredericktown. He enjoyed farming, horseback riding, and sharpening knives, but his greatest joy was his family. Joe was a faithful prayer warrior and a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown where he accepted Christ August 29, 1979.

Funeral services were Friday, March 24, 2023, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.