Johannie Faye “Jodie” Francis, 64, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born May 30, 1956 in Fredericktown to Jesse and Helen (Parson) Francis.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Francis was preceded in death by brother Lindell Francis.

Survivors include siblings Jessie Schafer of Ballwin, Missouri and Saphronia Brewington, Daniel Francis and Grover Francis, all of Fredericktown; and many nieces and nephews.

Jodie was a cashier at Walmart. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, knitting and quilting.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

