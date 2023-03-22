John Allen Unruh, 59, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born May 23, 1963 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Darrol J., and Audrey B. Unruh.

John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edwin and Edna Unruh of Hutchinson, Kansas; his maternal grandparents Walter and Elvira Buckingham of Vero Beach, Florida; his father Darrol Unruh; brother-in-law Kenneth Pinkley; and niece Danielle Pinkley, all of Fredericktown; and niece Harper Harris of Melbourne, Florida. Three weeks after John’s passing, his nephew Dennis Pinkley, of Farmington died.

John is survived by his wife Pilar, son Dakota, and daughter Savannah all of Vero Beach; his mother Audrey Unruh and eldest sister Elvira (Gary) Goodman all of Fredericktown; sister Marion (Steven) Penberthy of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and sister Dorcas Unruh of Nashville, Tennessee; mother-in-law Patricia Harris; brother-in-law Mitchell (Kristen) Harris, nieces Dana (Eric) Francis, and Sierra Baca, plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, and friends.

John was a 1981 graduate of Fredericktown High school where he was very involved in sports, clubs, and drama. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State) and then Washington University School of Law. After graduation, he moved to Florida where he became an assistant state attorney, an assistant public defender, and then a private criminal defense attorney. John served on various judicial committees and was the creator of legal articles and training programs and instructor of legal seminars.

John loved playing his guitars, drawing, music, painting, literature, and fiction writing. John found great happiness in assisting others and was generous and kind to everyone he met. He was a devoted son to his mother, a husband to his wife, and father to his two children, Dakota and Savannah, whom he loved and adored.

John had an outgoing personality and wit. He never knew a stranger, loved history and nature, and had a remarkable memory for details. He was totally committed to everything he believed in and did his best to make a difference in the lives of others and those whom he served. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, John.