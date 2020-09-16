 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Calvin McDonald
0 comments

John Calvin McDonald

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

John Calvin McDonald, 91, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Farmington. He was born February 26, 1929 in Micola, Missouri. 

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen Lee (Morgan) McDonald; and his siblings.

Survivors include his son John Paul McDonald; grandchildren Julius Irving McDonald and Christopher Allen McDonald; and one great grandchild.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News