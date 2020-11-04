 Skip to main content
John D. Womack
John D. Womack

John D. Womack, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Fredericktown, the son of Emanuel L. Womack and Irene (Darnell) Womack Kennon.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jaqueline Womack whom he married January 1968 in St. Louis; and a brother Paulie Womack.

John is survived by sons Doug (Heathar) Womack and Brian (Becky) Womack; sisters Ann Potts and Wilma Lunsford; grandchildren Dillion and Beth; and great grandchild Avery.

Visitation is at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will be a memorial service at noon, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

