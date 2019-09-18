{{featured_button_text}}
John Huffman

John Huffman, 87, died Sunday, September 8, at Eden Memory Care, in Cypress, Texas, as a result of a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. John was born August 19, 1932, in Mine La Motte, Missouri, the son of Leonard Daniel and Mamie Alene (Underwood) Huffman.

John married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Marie Sebastian Feb. 14, 1953.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by younger brother Edwin Huffman.

John is survived by Glenda, his bride, whom he adored every day of their marriage of 67 years. He is also survived by his daughter Vicki Joern and her husband, Karl, of Houston, Texas, and his son Eric Huffman and his wife, Julie, of Nixa, Missouri. John leaves behind six grandchildren: Chelsey Thomas and husband Brandon; Emily Hamilton and husband Andrew; Chera Zientara and husband Aaron; Bethany Gammon and husband Matthew; Taylor Huffman and Elliott Joern. He has eight great-grandchildren: Skyler and Denver Thomas; Ava and Forrest Hamilton; Carter and Case Gammon; and Liam and Beau Zientara. John is survived by two sister-in-laws, Anna Mae Huffman and Colleen Graham, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many.

John graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1950. He joined the National Guard, but was inducted in the U.S. Army in 1953, serving most of his time at the end of the Korean War in Fairbanks, Alaska.

He made his profession of faith at an early age and enjoyed attending, worshipping and working at the First Baptist Church in his later years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of John Huffman to the Alzheimer’s Association.

